Bowling Green Times
Sunday, January 1st, 2017

Follow Us On:

NEWS-HENNINGFELD_3

The Hope of the Henningfelds

Posted on December 27, 2016 at 5:09 pm

By all accounts, Emmitt Henningfeld would be your typical four-year-old boy. He fervently believes Spiderman to be far superior to Batman or Superman. In fact, he was asking for a Spiderman-themed bicycle for Christmas. Emmitt loves Miniature M&Ms, particularly the orange-colored candies. He becomes a cunning mastermind when...
Read more of this story

Local News Videos

  • Electronic Edition

News

Read more News Stories

Entertainment

Read more Entertainment Stories

Sports

Read more Sports Stories

Digital Circulars

College Football News

College Football Poll

Lifestyles

    Presented by Peoples Bank & Trust

  • Tips for buying a new home

    Posted on June 20, 2016 at 8:40 am

    Buying a home for the first time is an exciting period in a personâ€™s life. Deciding to buy a home often indicates buyers are
    Read more of this story

Read more Lifestyles Stories

Weekly Poll

  • Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Education

Read more Education Stories
Copyright 2017 Lakeway Publishers, Inc. All rights reservered. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without written permission.
Copyright Lakeway Publishers, Inc. Privacy Policy