Bowling Green Times
Monday, January 9th, 2017

Breaking News

Local Judge Suspension Upheld By Missouri State Supreme Court

Posted on January 3, 2017 at 5:05 pm

By Ethan Colbert bgted@lcs.net   The Missouri State Supreme Court announced today it was upholding the recommended suspension of 45th Circuit Court Judge Chris Kunza Mennemeyer. As was first reported by the Bowling Green Times, the Commission on Retirement, Removal, and Discipline had recommended to the state supreme...
  • Tips for buying a new home

    Posted on June 20, 2016 at 8:40 am

    Buying a home for the first time is an exciting period in a personâ€™s life. Deciding to buy a home often indicates buyers are
